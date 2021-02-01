Here’s How Your Trade Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Aggressively Right Now

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) went down by -3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.13. The company’s stock price has collected -5.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/26/21 that AMD Beat Expected Earnings and Sees a Stronger 2021 Ahead

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE :TSM) Right Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSM is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 26 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $143.25, which is $6.33 above the current price. TSM currently public float of 4.86B and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSM was 10.42M shares.

TSM’s Market Performance

TSM stocks went down by -5.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.12% and a quarterly performance of 44.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 117.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.58% for TSM stocks with a simple moving average of 51.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $149 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2021.

TSM Trading at 10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +11.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM fell by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +144.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.86. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 11.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.27 for the present operating margin

+53.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stands at +38.67. The total capital return value is set at 28.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.51. Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 18.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.73. Total debt to assets is 12.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.