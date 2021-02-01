Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) went up by 19.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.92. The company’s stock price has collected 12.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that Four Seasons Education Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE :FEDU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.46. FEDU currently public float of 13.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FEDU was 127.36K shares.

FEDU’s Market Performance

FEDU stocks went up by 12.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.33% and a quarterly performance of 68.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.05% for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.53% for FEDU stocks with a simple moving average of 34.77% for the last 200 days.

FEDU Trading at 38.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.71%, as shares surge +34.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEDU rose by +12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1657. In addition, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. saw 33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FEDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.70 for the present operating margin

+48.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. stands at -28.14. The total capital return value is set at 1.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.48. Equity return is now at value -24.10, with -15.20 for asset returns.

Based on Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU), the company’s capital structure generated 31.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.13. Total debt to assets is 19.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 350.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.