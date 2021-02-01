Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)?

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) went down by -6.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.10. The company’s stock price has collected -3.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/29/21 that Digital Ally Announces Notable Multi-Year Order for its Body Cameras and EVO-HD In-Car System for Law Enforcement

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ :DGLY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DGLY is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Digital Ally Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. DGLY currently public float of 26.00M and currently shorts hold a 15.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DGLY was 7.46M shares.

DGLY’s Market Performance

DGLY stocks went down by -3.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.40% and a quarterly performance of 1.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 165.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.64% for Digital Ally Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.19% for DGLY stocks with a simple moving average of 5.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGLY

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DGLY reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for DGLY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 15th, 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to DGLY, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

DGLY Trading at -2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.00%, as shares surge +8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGLY fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +202.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, Digital Ally Inc. saw 9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGLY starting from Hutchins Daniel F, who sale 2,936 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jan 06. After this action, Hutchins Daniel F now owns 29,750 shares of Digital Ally Inc., valued at $8,808 using the latest closing price.

Hutchins Daniel F, the Director of Digital Ally Inc., sale 1,250 shares at $2.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Hutchins Daniel F is holding 32,686 shares at $3,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.24 for the present operating margin

+30.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Ally Inc. stands at -95.83. The total capital return value is set at -242.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -251.50. Equity return is now at value -135.20, with -35.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.