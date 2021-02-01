Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cango Inc. (CANG)?

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) went down by -27.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.60. The company’s stock price has collected 63.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/28/20 that Cango Inc. to Participate in Upcoming January Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Cango Inc. (NYSE :CANG) Right Now?

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cango Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.60, which is -$7.57 below the current price. CANG currently public float of 41.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CANG was 452.66K shares.

CANG’s Market Performance

CANG stocks went up by 63.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.16% and a quarterly performance of 142.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.02% for Cango Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 64.73% for CANG stocks with a simple moving average of 135.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANG

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CANG reach a price target of $11.90. The rating they have provided for CANG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 04th, 2018.

CANG Trading at 76.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.67%, as shares surge +81.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANG rose by +63.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +173.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.94. In addition, Cango Inc. saw 102.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.40 for the present operating margin

+61.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cango Inc. stands at +27.15. The total capital return value is set at 4.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 21.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cango Inc. (CANG), the company’s capital structure generated 47.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.23. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.