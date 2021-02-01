Can The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Remain Competitive?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) went down by -2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.13. The company’s stock price has collected -0.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/27/21 that Kobe Bryant made over $300 million playing basketball — here’s how he invested his money

Is It Worth Investing in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE :KO) Right Now?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KO is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for The Coca-Cola Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.20, which is $8.95 above the current price. KO currently public float of 4.27B and currently shorts hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KO was 17.94M shares.

KO’s Market Performance

KO stocks went down by -0.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.05% and a quarterly performance of 0.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.78% for The Coca-Cola Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.14% for KO stocks with a simple moving average of -1.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $58 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KO reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for KO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to KO, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

KO Trading at -7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.91. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw -12.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from QUAN NANCY, who sale 2,102 shares at the price of $54.26 back on Jan 04. After this action, QUAN NANCY now owns 180,279 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $114,055 using the latest closing price.

WEINBERG DAVID B, the Director of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 100,000 shares at $52.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that WEINBERG DAVID B is holding 1,466,558 shares at $5,265,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.18 for the present operating margin

+60.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +23.93. The total capital return value is set at 16.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.83. Equity return is now at value 45.50, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Coca-Cola Company (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 232.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.94. Total debt to assets is 51.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.