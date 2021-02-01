Can Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Remain Competitive?

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) went down by -7.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.88. The company’s stock price has collected -14.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/28/21 that Mitek Reports 18% Revenue Growth in Record First Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :MITK) Right Now?

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 88.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MITK is at 0.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Mitek Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is $3.18 above the current price. MITK currently public float of 41.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MITK was 735.05K shares.

MITK’s Market Performance

MITK stocks went down by -14.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.10% and a quarterly performance of 25.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.68% for Mitek Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.65% for MITK stocks with a simple moving average of 33.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MITK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MITK stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for MITK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MITK in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $25 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MITK reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for MITK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 01st, 2020.

National Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MITK, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

MITK Trading at 4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares sank -10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MITK fell by -14.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.21. In addition, Mitek Systems Inc. saw -9.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MITK starting from Diamond Michael E, who sale 43,373 shares at the price of $16.84 back on Jan 19. After this action, Diamond Michael E now owns 173,789 shares of Mitek Systems Inc., valued at $730,315 using the latest closing price.

THOMPSON JANE J., the Director of Mitek Systems Inc., sale 43,408 shares at $16.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that THOMPSON JANE J. is holding 46,773 shares at $705,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MITK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.29 for the present operating margin

+86.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mitek Systems Inc. stands at +7.71. The total capital return value is set at 14.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.36. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK), the company’s capital structure generated 5.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.60. Total debt to assets is 4.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.