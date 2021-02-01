Can Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Remain Competitive?

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.45. The company’s stock price has collected 2.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/18/21 that Why Clover Health Chose a SPAC to Go Public

Is It Worth Investing in Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ :CLOV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Clover Health Investments Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. CLOV currently public float of 86.68M and currently shorts hold a 10.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLOV was 9.34M shares.

CLOV’s Market Performance

CLOV stocks went up by 2.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.10% and a quarterly performance of 39.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.64% for Clover Health Investments Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.91% for CLOV stocks with a simple moving average of 21.78% for the last 200 days.

CLOV Trading at 9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.55%, as shares sank -12.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLOV rose by +2.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.57. In addition, Clover Health Investments Corp. saw -16.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.