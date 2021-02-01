American Resources Corporation (AREC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) went down by -8.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.93. The company’s stock price has collected -15.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/27/21 that American Resources Corporation Enters into New Non-Dilutive Credit Facilities for up to $10 Million

Is It Worth Investing in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ :AREC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AREC is at -0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for American Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.75, which is $1.41 above the current price. AREC currently public float of 16.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AREC was 2.07M shares.

AREC’s Market Performance

AREC stocks went down by -15.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.50% and a quarterly performance of 49.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 296.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.04% for American Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.56% for AREC stocks with a simple moving average of 60.30% for the last 200 days.

AREC Trading at 19.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.93%, as shares surge +21.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREC fell by -15.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, American Resources Corporation saw 20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AREC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133.43 for the present operating margin

-55.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Resources Corporation stands at -289.73. Equity return is now at value 123.00, with -129.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.