AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) went up by 53.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.36. The company’s stock price has collected 277.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 2 hours ago that Robinhood slims restricted list to 8 stocks, but users can still only buy 1 share of GameStop

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE :AMC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMC is at 2.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.44. AMC currently public float of 101.95M and currently shorts hold a 43.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMC was 84.62M shares.

AMC’s Market Performance

AMC stocks went up by 277.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 479.04% and a quarterly performance of 408.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 64.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.47% for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 248.58% for AMC stocks with a simple moving average of 210.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3.50 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMC reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for AMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMC, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

AMC Trading at 272.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 64.37%, as shares surge +513.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +326.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC rose by +277.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +450.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.36. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 525.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., who sale 33,317,145 shares at the price of $16.05 back on Jan 27. After this action, Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. now owns 0 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $534,752,119 using the latest closing price.

Mudrick Capital Management, L., the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 250,000 shares at $2.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 24, which means that Mudrick Capital Management, L. is holding 12,684,548 shares at $629,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.31 for the present operating margin

+24.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at -2.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.70. Equity return is now at value 384.40, with -31.10 for asset returns.

Based on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), the company’s capital structure generated 852.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.50. Total debt to assets is 75.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 801.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.