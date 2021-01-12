XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) went down by -2.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/21 that XL Fleet to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE :XL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for XL Fleet Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

XL currently public float of 8.26M and currently shorts hold a 30.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XL was 6.69M shares.

XL’s Market Performance

XL stocks went up by 3.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.72% and a quarterly performance of 90.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 108.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.17% for XL Fleet Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.04% for XL stocks with a simple moving average of 80.01% for the last 200 days.

XL Trading at 35.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares surge +20.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XL rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.71. In addition, XL Fleet Corp. saw -12.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.