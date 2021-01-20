Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) went up by 22.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.60. The company’s stock price has collected 3.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Urban Tea Subsidiary Achieves Earn-out Commitment and Urban Tea Expects 400% Increase in Total Revenues For Fiscal Year Ending 6/30/2021

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ :MYT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYT is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Urban Tea Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MYT currently public float of 7.15M and currently shorts hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYT was 628.38K shares.

MYT’s Market Performance

MYT stocks went up by 3.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.08% and a quarterly performance of -0.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.86% for Urban Tea Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.00% for MYT stocks with a simple moving average of -36.09% for the last 200 days.

MYT Trading at 30.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +25.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYT rose by +23.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7900. In addition, Urban Tea Inc. saw 6.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-283.74 for the present operating margin

+41.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Tea Inc. stands at -243.34. The total capital return value is set at -16.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.27. Equity return is now at value -137.60, with -7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Tea Inc. (MYT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.02. Total debt to assets is 2.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.