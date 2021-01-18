Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) went down by -4.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.68. The company’s stock price has collected 8.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/14/21 that Want to Use ETFs

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ :TWST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Twist Bioscience Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $116.25, which is -$65.1 below the current price. TWST currently public float of 42.13M and currently shorts hold a 5.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWST was 673.23K shares.

TWST’s Market Performance

TWST stocks went up by 8.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.28% and a quarterly performance of 81.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 688.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.40% for Twist Bioscience Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.99% for TWST stocks with a simple moving average of 145.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWST reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for TWST stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

TWST Trading at 38.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.40%, as shares surge +28.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +545.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.00. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw 28.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Leproust Emily M., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $166.88 back on Jan 12. After this action, Leproust Emily M. now owns 431,196 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $333,751 using the latest closing price.

Finn Patrick John, the Chief Commercial Officer of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 2,702 shares at $132.93 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Finn Patrick John is holding 44,228 shares at $359,177 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-130.50 for the present operating margin

+31.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corporation stands at -155.31. The total capital return value is set at -44.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.92. Equity return is now at value -53.20, with -42.30 for asset returns.

Based on Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), the company’s capital structure generated 10.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.67. Total debt to assets is 9.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.29.