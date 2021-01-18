Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) went down by -7.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.89. The company’s stock price has collected 27.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/11/20 that Sino-Global Announces Closing of Approximately $4.8 Million Registered Direct Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ :SINO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SINO is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.75. SINO currently public float of 3.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SINO was 624.61K shares.

SINO’s Market Performance

SINO stocks went up by 27.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.29% and a quarterly performance of 93.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.21% for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.67% for SINO stocks with a simple moving average of 50.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SINO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SINO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SINO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $1.75 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2018.

SINO Trading at 35.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.03%, as shares surge +46.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SINO rose by +27.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. saw 52.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.10 for the present operating margin

+43.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stands at -251.73. The total capital return value is set at -30.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.58. Equity return is now at value -81.80, with -81.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.00. Total debt to assets is 10.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.