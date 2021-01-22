Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) went up by 8.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.18. The company’s stock price has collected 11.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/20 that Ruhnn Special Committee Retains Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel

Is It Worth Investing in Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ :RUHN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ruhnn Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.47, which is $0.88 above the current price. RUHN currently public float of 40.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUHN was 227.48K shares.

RUHN’s Market Performance

RUHN stocks went up by 11.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.20% and a quarterly performance of 24.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for Ruhnn Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.25% for RUHN stocks with a simple moving average of 6.72% for the last 200 days.

RUHN Trading at 16.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +14.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUHN rose by +11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, Ruhnn Holding Limited saw 13.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RUHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.88 for the present operating margin

+37.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ruhnn Holding Limited stands at -7.14. The total capital return value is set at -10.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.14. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.