ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) went up by 5.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.92. The company's stock price has collected 13.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :RETO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RETO currently public float of 10.80M and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RETO was 884.06K shares.

RETO’s Market Performance

RETO stocks went up by 13.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.32% and a quarterly performance of 35.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.70% for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.38% for RETO stocks with a simple moving average of 33.52% for the last 200 days.

RETO Trading at 48.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.08%, as shares surge +47.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETO rose by +13.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7456. In addition, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. saw 49.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RETO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.58 for the present operating margin

+24.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stands at -40.61. The total capital return value is set at -10.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.35. Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Based on ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO), the company’s capital structure generated 48.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.69. Total debt to assets is 24.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.