Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) went down by -9.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.27. The company’s stock price has collected -13.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Reports First Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX :PLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLG is at 2.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is $2.63 above the current price. PLG currently public float of 48.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLG was 2.25M shares.

PLG’s Market Performance

PLG stocks went down by -13.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.30% and a quarterly performance of 110.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.97% for Platinum Group Metals Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.17% for PLG stocks with a simple moving average of 90.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLG

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLG reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for PLG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 07th, 2013.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLG, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on January 23rd of the previous year.

PLG Trading at 18.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +135.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLG fell by -13.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +245.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. saw -6.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLG

The total capital return value is set at -16.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.96. Equity return is now at value 40.10, with -18.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.