NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) went up by 5.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.96. The company’s stock price has collected 28.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/20 that NeoPhotonics Announces New Class 60 Coherent Modulator and Class 60 Coherent Receiver for 100+ Gbaud Symbol Rates Enabling 800G and Above Per Wavelength Applications

Is It Worth Investing in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE :NPTN) Right Now?

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NPTN is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for NeoPhotonics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.39, which is -$2.02 below the current price. NPTN currently public float of 47.00M and currently shorts hold a 5.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NPTN was 657.84K shares.

NPTN’s Market Performance

NPTN stocks went up by 28.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.67% and a quarterly performance of 71.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.14% for NeoPhotonics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.39% for NPTN stocks with a simple moving average of 43.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPTN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for NPTN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NPTN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on November 05th of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NPTN reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for NPTN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to NPTN, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

NPTN Trading at 35.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.66% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares surge +29.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPTN rose by +28.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.37. In addition, NeoPhotonics Corporation saw 27.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPTN starting from Jenks Timothy Storrs, who sale 2,924 shares at the price of $9.90 back on Aug 03. After this action, Jenks Timothy Storrs now owns 417,562 shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation, valued at $28,948 using the latest closing price.

cheung Chiyue, the Chief Operating Officer of NeoPhotonics Corporation, sale 5,620 shares at $9.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that cheung Chiyue is holding 0 shares at $53,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.26 for the present operating margin

+24.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoPhotonics Corporation stands at -4.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.00. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.55. Total debt to assets is 18.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.