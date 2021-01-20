Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.80. The company’s stock price has collected -5.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/01/21 that Lidar Is Coming To XPeng. Tesla Holds Out.

Is It Worth Investing in Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :LAZR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Luminar Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.20, which is $5.82 above the current price. LAZR currently public float of 177.19M and currently shorts hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAZR was 10.94M shares.

LAZR’s Market Performance

LAZR stocks went down by -5.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.85% and a quarterly performance of 182.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 194.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.24% for Luminar Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.22% for LAZR stocks with a simple moving average of 113.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $38 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAZR reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for LAZR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to LAZR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

LAZR Trading at 24.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares surge +18.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +192.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR fell by -5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +207.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.41. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc. saw -12.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.50 for asset returns.