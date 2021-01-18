Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) went down by -10.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.55. The company’s stock price has collected -8.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/18/21 that Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae to Participate at the 2021 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum — originally dated Jan 13, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ :LTBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LTBR is at 3.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lightbridge Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $126.00. LTBR currently public float of 5.59M and currently shorts hold a 4.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTBR was 441.62K shares.

LTBR’s Market Performance

LTBR stocks went down by -8.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.17% and a quarterly performance of 84.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.24% for Lightbridge Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.71% for LTBR stocks with a simple moving average of 26.96% for the last 200 days.

LTBR Trading at 45.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.70%, as shares surge +50.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTBR fell by -8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +178.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, Lightbridge Corporation saw 27.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LTBR

The total capital return value is set at -36.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.31. Equity return is now at value -53.90, with -51.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 52.54.