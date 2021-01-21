Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) went up by 6.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.36. The company’s stock price has collected -7.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Expands Geographic Footprint — Enters Sacramento Metro Housing Market

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 269.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Harbor Custom Development Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HCDI currently public float of 2.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCDI was 246.60K shares.

HCDI’s Market Performance

HCDI stocks went down by -7.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.37% and a quarterly performance of -35.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.45% for Harbor Custom Development Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.54% for HCDI stocks with a simple moving average of -33.68% for the last 200 days.

HCDI Trading at -28.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -33.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCDI fell by -7.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.02. In addition, Harbor Custom Development Inc. saw -25.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCDI starting from SWETS LARRY G JR, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jan 15. After this action, SWETS LARRY G JR now owns 110,450 shares of Harbor Custom Development Inc., valued at $105,000 using the latest closing price.

Griffin Sterling, the President/CEO of Harbor Custom Development Inc., sale 82,826 shares at $4.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Griffin Sterling is holding 2,734,957 shares at $380,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51 for the present operating margin

+9.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harbor Custom Development Inc. stands at +0.76. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.53.

The receivables turnover for the company is 970.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.