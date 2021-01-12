Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) went up by 20.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.97. The company’s stock price has collected 44.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Greenlane Announces Dismissal of Class Action Suit with Prejudice

Is It Worth Investing in Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GNLN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Greenlane Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.40. GNLN currently public float of 12.59M and currently shorts hold a 5.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNLN was 397.94K shares.

GNLN’s Market Performance

GNLN stocks went up by 44.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.84% and a quarterly performance of 135.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 116.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.48% for Greenlane Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.64% for GNLN stocks with a simple moving average of 103.04% for the last 200 days.

GNLN Trading at 68.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.94%, as shares surge +52.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +129.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNLN rose by +44.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, Greenlane Holdings Inc. saw 58.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNLN starting from LoCascio Aaron, who sale 40,700 shares at the price of $4.09 back on Dec 18. After this action, LoCascio Aaron now owns 25,175 shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc., valued at $166,463 using the latest closing price.

Schoenfeld Adam, the Chief Strategy Officer of Greenlane Holdings Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $4.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Schoenfeld Adam is holding 8,900 shares at $163,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.05 for the present operating margin

-0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenlane Holdings Inc. stands at -5.26. The total capital return value is set at -27.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.71. Equity return is now at value -67.80, with -10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN), the company’s capital structure generated 59.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.47. Total debt to assets is 8.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.