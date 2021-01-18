Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) went down by -6.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.97. The company’s stock price has collected 0.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/25/20 that Concentrix Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; AMC Networks & The Aaron’s Company to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ :GEOS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEOS is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Geospace Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.25. GEOS currently public float of 13.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEOS was 143.67K shares.

GEOS’s Market Performance

GEOS stocks went up by 0.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.33% and a quarterly performance of 53.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.30% for Geospace Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.86% for GEOS stocks with a simple moving average of 30.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEOS stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for GEOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GEOS in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $17.25 based on the research report published on July 24th of the previous year 2018.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEOS reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for GEOS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 24th, 2015.

Furey Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to GEOS, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on May 09th of the previous year.

GEOS Trading at 16.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares sank -0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEOS rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.35. In addition, Geospace Technologies Corporation saw 5.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEOS starting from Adams Robbin B., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $8.28 back on Dec 09. After this action, Adams Robbin B. now owns 45,161 shares of Geospace Technologies Corporation, valued at $28,980 using the latest closing price.

Langtry Tina M, the Director of Geospace Technologies Corporation, purchase 2,123 shares at $6.08 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that Langtry Tina M is holding 12,475 shares at $12,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.52 for the present operating margin

+26.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geospace Technologies Corporation stands at -21.91. The total capital return value is set at -9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.32. Equity return is now at value -11.50, with -10.00 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.28.