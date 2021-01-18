Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) went down by -15.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.72. The company’s stock price has collected -8.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/09/21 that A Big Fund Bought Treasury, Bond ETFs, and Saw Its Silver Stock Surge

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Gatos Silver Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.50, which is -$2.53 below the current price. GATO currently public float of 58.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GATO was 668.23K shares.

GATO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.21% for Gatos Silver Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.86% for GATO stocks with a simple moving average of 43.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GATO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GATO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on November 25th of the previous year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GATO reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for GATO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

GATO Trading at 40.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, as shares surge +37.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO fell by -8.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.01. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc. saw -3.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GATO starting from Hanneman Karl L, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.70 back on Dec 18. After this action, Hanneman Karl L now owns 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver Inc., valued at $97,000 using the latest closing price.

Stairs Janice, the Director of Gatos Silver Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Stairs Janice is holding 10,729 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GATO

Equity return is now at value -33.10, with -30.70 for asset returns.