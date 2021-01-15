EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) went up by 9.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.59. The company’s stock price has collected 13.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that EPR Properties Provides Fourth Quarter COVID-19 Update

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE :EPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPR is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for EPR Properties declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.43, which is -$5.79 below the current price. EPR currently public float of 73.67M and currently shorts hold a 9.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPR was 1.15M shares.

EPR’s Market Performance

EPR stocks went up by 13.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.71% and a quarterly performance of 71.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.46% for EPR Properties. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.63% for EPR stocks with a simple moving average of 23.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPR reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for EPR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 21st, 2020.

EPR Trading at 16.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR rose by +13.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.61. In addition, EPR Properties saw 15.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPR starting from NEWMAN JACK A JR, who purchase 5,800 shares at the price of $31.04 back on Dec 14. After this action, NEWMAN JACK A JR now owns 6,439 shares of EPR Properties, valued at $180,005 using the latest closing price.

NEWMAN JACK A JR, the Director of EPR Properties, sale 5,800 shares at $29.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that NEWMAN JACK A JR is holding 639 shares at $171,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+66.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPR Properties stands at +23.62. The total capital return value is set at 3.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.53.

Based on EPR Properties (EPR), the company’s capital structure generated 111.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.62. Total debt to assets is 50.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.