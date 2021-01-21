Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 5.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $118.13. The company’s stock price has collected -1.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that Datadog Releases Capabilities to Correlate User Sessions with Backend Application Traces

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Datadog Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $105.35, which is -$0.78 below the current price. DDOG currently public float of 203.05M and currently shorts hold a 7.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 3.63M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went down by -1.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.07% and a quarterly performance of -6.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 153.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.48% for Datadog Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.07% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of 24.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $120 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Neutral” to DDOG, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

DDOG Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +200.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.00. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 5.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Agarwal Amit, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $104.72 back on Jan 13. After this action, Agarwal Amit now owns 134,262 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $785,365 using the latest closing price.

Agarwal Amit, the Chief Product Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 15,700 shares at $104.72 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Agarwal Amit is holding 0 shares at $1,644,139 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.55 for the present operating margin

+75.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -4.61. The total capital return value is set at -4.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.73. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 7.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.17. Total debt to assets is 5.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.47.