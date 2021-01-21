Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.56. The company’s stock price has collected 0.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE :DHY) Right Now?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.00 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of DHY was 2.16M shares.

DHY’s Market Performance

DHY stocks went up by 0.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 10.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.90% for DHY stocks with a simple moving average of 10.23% for the last 200 days.

DHY Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHY rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. saw 0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.