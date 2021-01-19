China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) went up by 46.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.04. The company’s stock price has collected 5.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that China Natural Resources, Inc. Appoints Zou Yu as Vice President

Is It Worth Investing in China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ :CHNR) Right Now?

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12,650.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHNR is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for China Natural Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CHNR currently public float of 9.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHNR was 372.82K shares.

CHNR’s Market Performance

CHNR stocks went up by 5.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.14% and a quarterly performance of 31.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.41% for China Natural Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 66.37% for CHNR stocks with a simple moving average of 109.63% for the last 200 days.

CHNR Trading at 76.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +75.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHNR rose by +56.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +187.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5627. In addition, China Natural Resources Inc. saw 23.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.17 for the present operating margin

+1.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Natural Resources Inc. stands at -43.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.