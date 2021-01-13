Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.78. The company’s stock price has collected 10.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/20 that Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE :COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COF is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $115.18, which is $1.13 above the current price. COF currently public float of 453.34M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COF was 3.09M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

COF stocks went up by 10.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.00% and a quarterly performance of 37.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Capital One Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.71% for COF stocks with a simple moving average of 53.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to COF, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

COF Trading at 22.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +20.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF rose by +10.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.20. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw 12.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from Alexander Robert M., who sale 30,645 shares at the price of $104.00 back on Jan 06. After this action, Alexander Robert M. now owns 81,745 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $3,187,080 using the latest closing price.

Alexander Robert M., the Chief Information Officer of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 8,767 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Alexander Robert M. is holding 81,745 shares at $876,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +16.25. The total capital return value is set at 12.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.86. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 69.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.17. Total debt to assets is 10.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.