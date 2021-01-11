Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) went up by 18.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s stock price has collected 28.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/21 that Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ :APWC) Right Now?

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APWC is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

APWC currently public float of 3.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APWC was 813.43K shares.

APWC’s Market Performance

APWC stocks went up by 28.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.94% and a quarterly performance of 69.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 105.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.57% for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.61% for APWC stocks with a simple moving average of 112.31% for the last 200 days.

APWC Trading at 45.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.47%, as shares surge +40.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +115.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APWC rose by +28.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +187.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited saw 28.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.00 for the present operating margin

+7.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited stands at -0.48. The total capital return value is set at 0.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.07. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.44. Total debt to assets is 4.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.46.