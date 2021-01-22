Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) went up by 11.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.42. The company’s stock price has collected 1.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Artelo Biosciences Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :ARTL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. ARTL currently public float of 7.01M and currently shorts hold a 9.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARTL was 2.65M shares.

ARTL’s Market Performance

ARTL stocks went up by 1.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.80% and a quarterly performance of 67.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.83% for Artelo Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.65% for ARTL stocks with a simple moving average of 16.01% for the last 200 days.

ARTL Trading at 61.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares surge +84.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +119.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARTL rose by +13.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8846. In addition, Artelo Biosciences Inc. saw 38.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARTL

The total capital return value is set at -100.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.72. Equity return is now at value -96.30, with -88.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.