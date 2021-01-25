Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) went up by 13.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.48. The company’s stock price has collected 22.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/20 that Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces Closing of $8.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market

Is It Worth Investing in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :RKDA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RKDA is at -0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.67. RKDA currently public float of 9.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RKDA was 353.92K shares.

RKDA’s Market Performance

RKDA stocks went up by 22.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.90% and a quarterly performance of 7.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for Arcadia Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.19% for RKDA stocks with a simple moving average of 1.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKDA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RKDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RKDA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2020.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Overweight” to RKDA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

RKDA Trading at 17.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.94%, as shares surge +30.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKDA rose by +22.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. saw 36.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKDA starting from Reiter Sarah, who purchase 700 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Feb 03. After this action, Reiter Sarah now owns 3,800 shares of Arcadia Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,204 using the latest closing price.

Haley Pamela, the Chief Financial Officer of Arcadia Biosciences Inc., purchase 700 shares at $1.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Haley Pamela is holding 1,938 shares at $1,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1743.46 for the present operating margin

+24.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stands at -2464.07. The total capital return value is set at -174.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -260.40. Equity return is now at value -188.00, with -58.00 for asset returns.

Based on Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA), the company’s capital structure generated 29.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.52. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.98.