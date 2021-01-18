W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $427.90. The company’s stock price has collected -2.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/18/21 that Mask Makers Work With FEMA, Get Antitrust Protection

Is It Worth Investing in W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE :GWW) Right Now?

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GWW is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for W.W. Grainger Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $403.60, which is $9.54 above the current price. GWW currently public float of 46.34M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GWW was 316.22K shares.

GWW’s Market Performance

GWW stocks went down by -2.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.18% and a quarterly performance of 0.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for W.W. Grainger Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.55% for GWW stocks with a simple moving average of 12.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GWW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GWW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $350 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to GWW, setting the target price at $385 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

GWW Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWW fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $402.10. In addition, W.W. Grainger Inc. saw -4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWW starting from HOWARD JOHN L, who sale 18,903 shares at the price of $403.79 back on Dec 10. After this action, HOWARD JOHN L now owns 39,567 shares of W.W. Grainger Inc., valued at $7,632,749 using the latest closing price.

Macpherson Donald G, the Chairman and CEO of W.W. Grainger Inc., sale 14,909 shares at $356.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that Macpherson Donald G is holding 54,485 shares at $5,308,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.08 for the present operating margin

+37.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for W.W. Grainger Inc. stands at +7.39. The total capital return value is set at 31.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.36. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW), the company’s capital structure generated 131.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.85. Total debt to assets is 40.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.