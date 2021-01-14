Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) went up by 1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by Fortive

Is It Worth Investing in Vontier Corporation (NYSE :VNT) Right Now?

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Vontier Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.33, which is $5.04 above the current price. VNT currently public float of 134.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNT was 2.69M shares.

VNT’s Market Performance

VNT stocks went up by 2.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.30% and a quarterly performance of 28.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Vontier Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.44% for VNT stocks with a simple moving average of 9.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNT

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNT reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for VNT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 26th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to VNT, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

VNT Trading at 7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNT rose by +2.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.68. In addition, Vontier Corporation saw 2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.31 for the present operating margin

+39.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vontier Corporation stands at +15.75. The total capital return value is set at 28.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.54.

Based on Vontier Corporation (VNT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.20. Total debt to assets is 2.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.63.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.