Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) went down by -3.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $313.99. The company’s stock price has collected -1.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that Veeva Becomes First Public Company to Convert to a Public Benefit Corporation

Is It Worth Investing in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE :VEEV) Right Now?

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 123.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VEEV is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Veeva Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $312.00, which is $36.03 above the current price. VEEV currently public float of 135.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VEEV was 978.53K shares.

VEEV’s Market Performance

VEEV stocks went down by -1.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.28% and a quarterly performance of -9.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.27% for Veeva Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.63% for VEEV stocks with a simple moving average of 10.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $332 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VEEV reach a price target of $297. The rating they have provided for VEEV stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to VEEV, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

VEEV Trading at -0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $278.23. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc. saw 0.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Hedley Mary Lynne, who sale 95 shares at the price of $288.54 back on Jan 11. After this action, Hedley Mary Lynne now owns 1,486 shares of Veeva Systems Inc., valued at $27,411 using the latest closing price.

MATEO ALAN, the EVP Global Sales of Veeva Systems Inc., sale 2,347 shares at $288.54 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that MATEO ALAN is holding 2,845 shares at $677,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.92 for the present operating margin

+71.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc. stands at +27.27. The total capital return value is set at 19.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.43. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 14.00 for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 3.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.19. Total debt to assets is 2.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.