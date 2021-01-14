Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) went up by 3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.26. The company’s stock price has collected 4.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Urban Edge Hires Danielle De Vita as Executive Vice President of Development

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE :UE) Right Now?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UE is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Urban Edge Properties declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.03, which is $0.16 above the current price. UE currently public float of 109.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UE was 1.07M shares.

UE’s Market Performance

UE stocks went up by 4.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.87% and a quarterly performance of 42.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for Urban Edge Properties. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.63% for UE stocks with a simple moving average of 34.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for UE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $13 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UE reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for UE stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on May 04th, 2020.

Odeon gave a rating of “Buy” to UE, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

UE Trading at 13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UE rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.53. In addition, Urban Edge Properties saw 10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UE starting from Eilberg Herbert, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $7.95 back on Mar 19. After this action, Eilberg Herbert now owns 38,722 shares of Urban Edge Properties, valued at $15,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.09 for the present operating margin

+45.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Edge Properties stands at +29.56. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.35. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Edge Properties (UE), the company’s capital structure generated 168.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.69. Total debt to assets is 57.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.