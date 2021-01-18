Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) went down by -6.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.07. The company’s stock price has collected -0.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/15/21 that epa european pressphoto agency and Shutterstock Renew Exclusive Representation Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE :SSTK) Right Now?

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSTK is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Shutterstock Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.75, which is $12.25 above the current price. SSTK currently public float of 22.20M and currently shorts hold a 11.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSTK was 338.21K shares.

SSTK’s Market Performance

SSTK stocks went down by -0.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.61% and a quarterly performance of 15.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for Shutterstock Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.34% for SSTK stocks with a simple moving average of 37.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSTK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SSTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSTK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $70 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSTK reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for SSTK stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SSTK, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

SSTK Trading at 0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSTK fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.96. In addition, Shutterstock Inc. saw -2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSTK starting from Oringer Jonathan, who sale 85,000 shares at the price of $72.21 back on Jan 04. After this action, Oringer Jonathan now owns 13,517,824 shares of Shutterstock Inc., valued at $6,138,270 using the latest closing price.

Oringer Jonathan, the Director of Shutterstock Inc., sale 85,000 shares at $70.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Oringer Jonathan is holding 13,602,824 shares at $6,016,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.10 for the present operating margin

+55.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shutterstock Inc. stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.07. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK), the company’s capital structure generated 17.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.77. Total debt to assets is 9.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.