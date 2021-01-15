Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) went up by 2.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.01. The company’s stock price has collected 0.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Redwood Trust To Participate In The 23rd Annual ICR Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE :RWT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RWT is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Redwood Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.36, which is $1.53 above the current price. RWT currently public float of 110.87M and currently shorts hold a 5.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RWT was 1.60M shares.

RWT’s Market Performance

RWT stocks went up by 0.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.79% and a quarterly performance of 10.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Redwood Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.17% for RWT stocks with a simple moving average of 27.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 18th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RWT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for RWT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

RWT Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.72. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw 0.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from Byerwalter Mariann H, who sale 5,778 shares at the price of $4.52 back on May 21. After this action, Byerwalter Mariann H now owns 11,970 shares of Redwood Trust Inc., valued at $26,136 using the latest closing price.

Matera Fred, the Director of Redwood Trust Inc., purchase 13,000 shares at $3.80 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Matera Fred is holding 25,792 shares at $49,347 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.44 for the present operating margin

+97.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc. stands at +21.82. The total capital return value is set at 1.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.33. Equity return is now at value -138.90, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT), the company’s capital structure generated 865.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.64. Total debt to assets is 87.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 737.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.