Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) went down by -1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s stock price has collected 3.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Qualigen Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :QLGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QLGN is at -0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. QLGN currently public float of 21.15M and currently shorts hold a 9.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLGN was 1.17M shares.

QLGN’s Market Performance

QLGN stocks went up by 3.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.46% and a quarterly performance of -28.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.80% for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.83% for QLGN stocks with a simple moving average of -37.66% for the last 200 days.

QLGN Trading at -2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLGN rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.29. In addition, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. saw 12.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QLGN starting from Kruger Kurt H, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $2.94 back on Dec 29. After this action, Kruger Kurt H now owns 10,000 shares of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $11,740 using the latest closing price.

Kruger Kurt H, the Director of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., purchase 4,600 shares at $3.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Kruger Kurt H is holding 6,000 shares at $15,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QLGN

Equity return is now at value 985.20, with -296.70 for asset returns.