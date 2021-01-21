Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) went down by -8.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock price has collected 11.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/18/21 that Purple Biotech to Present at the B. Riley Oncology Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ :PPBT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Purple Biotech Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00. PPBT currently public float of 15.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPBT was 410.74K shares.

PPBT’s Market Performance

PPBT stocks went up by 11.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.58% and a quarterly performance of 3.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.98% for Purple Biotech Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.33% for PPBT stocks with a simple moving average of -10.67% for the last 200 days.

PPBT Trading at 9.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares surge +11.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPBT rose by +11.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, Purple Biotech Ltd. saw 18.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PPBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-739.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Purple Biotech Ltd. stands at -585.00. The total capital return value is set at -66.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.28.

Based on Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.10. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.