Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) went down by -8.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.78. The company’s stock price has collected -3.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/15/21 that Penn Virginia Announces Closing of Juniper Transaction

Is It Worth Investing in Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ :PVAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PVAC is at 3.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Penn Virginia Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.60, which is $1.25 above the current price. PVAC currently public float of 15.07M and currently shorts hold a 11.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PVAC was 630.04K shares.

PVAC’s Market Performance

PVAC stocks went down by -3.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.35% and a quarterly performance of 22.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.43% for Penn Virginia Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.13% for PVAC stocks with a simple moving average of 31.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PVAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PVAC stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for PVAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PVAC in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $15 based on the research report published on July 27th of the previous year 2020.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to PVAC, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

PVAC Trading at 22.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.88%, as shares surge +10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PVAC fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +446.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.70. In addition, Penn Virginia Corporation saw 21.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVAC starting from Mangrove Partners Master Fund,, who sale 597,131 shares at the price of $17.86 back on Jun 08. After this action, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, now owns 1,132,251 shares of Penn Virginia Corporation, valued at $10,664,318 using the latest closing price.

Brooks John A, the President and CEO of Penn Virginia Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $14.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Brooks John A is holding 33,488 shares at $14,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.24 for the present operating margin

+43.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penn Virginia Corporation stands at +14.85. The total capital return value is set at 17.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.93. Equity return is now at value -32.10, with -13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC), the company’s capital structure generated 107.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.73. Total debt to assets is 45.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.