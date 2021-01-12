Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) went down by -6.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.90. The company’s stock price has collected -10.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that CORRECTION — Myovant Sciences to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE :MYOV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYOV is at 2.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.14, which is $14.15 above the current price. MYOV currently public float of 32.78M and currently shorts hold a 8.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYOV was 1.04M shares.

MYOV’s Market Performance

MYOV stocks went down by -10.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.76% and a quarterly performance of 44.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.36% for Myovant Sciences Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.33% for MYOV stocks with a simple moving average of 29.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYOV stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for MYOV by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MYOV in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $28 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYOV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for MYOV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to MYOV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

MYOV Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares sank -15.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYOV fell by -10.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.65. In addition, Myovant Sciences Ltd. saw -19.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYOV starting from KARBE FRANK, who sale 11,800 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Dec 28. After this action, KARBE FRANK now owns 163,470 shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd., valued at $354,000 using the latest closing price.

Lang Matthew, the General Counsel & Corp. Secy. of Myovant Sciences Ltd., sale 10,000 shares at $25.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Lang Matthew is holding 145,865 shares at $254,054 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYOV

The total capital return value is set at -451.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -507.03. Equity return is now at value 203.80, with -201.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.