Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) went down by -7.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.05. The company’s stock price has collected 22.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that miRagen Enters into License Agreement with Xencor for use of Xtend(TM) Antibody Technology for Investigational Antibodies to Treat Thyroid Eye Disease

Is It Worth Investing in Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :MGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGEN is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.50, which is $8.47 above the current price. MGEN currently public float of 3.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGEN was 467.30K shares.

MGEN’s Market Performance

MGEN stocks went up by 22.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.95% and a quarterly performance of 174.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.67% for Miragen Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.61% for MGEN stocks with a simple moving average of 63.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGEN

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGEN reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for MGEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 12th, 2019.

MGEN Trading at 27.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.52%, as shares surge +23.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGEN rose by +22.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +240.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.16. In addition, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. saw 40.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGEN starting from Logos Global Master Fund LP, who purchase 126,667 shares at the price of $14.84 back on Nov 13. After this action, Logos Global Master Fund LP now owns 550,000 shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,879,599 using the latest closing price.

Logos Global Master Fund LP, the 10% Owner of Miragen Therapeutics Inc., purchase 350,000 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Logos Global Master Fund LP is holding 6,350,000 shares at $390,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-941.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Miragen Therapeutics Inc. stands at -938.65. The total capital return value is set at -97.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -105.43. Equity return is now at value -141.70, with -88.70 for asset returns.

Based on Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 52.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.52. Total debt to assets is 27.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 67.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.