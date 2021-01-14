Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) went up by 2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.99. The company’s stock price has collected 1.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Kilroy Realty Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE :KRC) Right Now?

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRC is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Kilroy Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.43, which is $9.38 above the current price. KRC currently public float of 112.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRC was 1.08M shares.

KRC’s Market Performance

KRC stocks went up by 1.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.29% and a quarterly performance of 9.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Kilroy Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.39% for KRC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $66 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRC reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for KRC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to KRC, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

KRC Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.89. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corporation saw 0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.21 for the present operating margin

+36.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corporation stands at +23.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.63. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), the company’s capital structure generated 85.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.96. Total debt to assets is 41.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.