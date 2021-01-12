Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) went up by 27.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.55. The company’s stock price has collected 32.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Impinj Announces Preliminary Fourth-Quarter 2020 Revenue Ahead of Participation at 23(rd) Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ :PI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PI is at 2.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Impinj Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.57, which is -$13.7 below the current price. PI currently public float of 21.73M and currently shorts hold a 12.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PI was 250.58K shares.

PI’s Market Performance

PI stocks went up by 32.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.03% and a quarterly performance of 81.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.84% for Impinj Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.26% for PI stocks with a simple moving average of 92.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $46 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PI reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for PI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PI, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

PI Trading at 44.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 17.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares surge +31.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PI rose by +32.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +227.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.97. In addition, Impinj Inc. saw 30.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PI starting from DIORIO CHRIS PH.D., who sale 9,359 shares at the price of $44.82 back on Jan 06. After this action, DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. now owns 280,888 shares of Impinj Inc., valued at $419,503 using the latest closing price.

DIORIO CHRIS PH.D., the Chief Executive Officer of Impinj Inc., sale 2,280 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. is holding 272,341 shares at $102,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.17 for the present operating margin

+48.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impinj Inc. stands at -15.04. The total capital return value is set at -13.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.79. Equity return is now at value -36.60, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Impinj Inc. (PI), the company’s capital structure generated 58.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.96. Total debt to assets is 34.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.07.