Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) went up by 21.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s stock price has collected 8.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that New Fortress Energy to Acquire Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. and Golar LNG Partners LP in Combined $5 Billion Transaction

Is It Worth Investing in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ :GMLP) Right Now?

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GMLP is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Golar LNG Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.70, which is $0.1 above the current price. GMLP currently public float of 49.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GMLP was 208.46K shares.

GMLP’s Market Performance

GMLP stocks went up by 8.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.76% and a quarterly performance of 34.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.09% for Golar LNG Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.02% for GMLP stocks with a simple moving average of 34.33% for the last 200 days.

GMLP Trading at 33.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares surge +24.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMLP rose by +32.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Golar LNG Partners LP saw 8.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GMLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.85 for the present operating margin

+49.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar LNG Partners LP stands at +5.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.99. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP), the company’s capital structure generated 257.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.01. Total debt to assets is 63.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 213.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.