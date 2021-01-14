Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.05. The company’s stock price has collected -2.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ :EBC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Eastern Bankshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.88, which is $1.62 above the current price. EBC currently public float of 185.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBC was 3.36M shares.

EBC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.27% for Eastern Bankshares Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.21% for EBC stocks with a simple moving average of 12.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EBC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $14 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBC reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for EBC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

EBC Trading at 8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC fell by -2.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.29. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw -0.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stands at +21.68. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.72.

Based on Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), the company’s capital structure generated 14.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.82. Total debt to assets is 2.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.