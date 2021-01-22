Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) went down by -3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.42. The company’s stock price has collected 1.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RP, BPFH, ALSK, NK, ANH; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BPFH) Right Now?

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BPFH is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.05, which is -$1.8 below the current price. BPFH currently public float of 81.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BPFH was 1.14M shares.

BPFH’s Market Performance

BPFH stocks went up by 1.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.13% and a quarterly performance of 91.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.93% for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.22% for BPFH stocks with a simple moving average of 79.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPFH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPFH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BPFH by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BPFH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $9 based on the research report published on May 01st of the previous year 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPFH reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for BPFH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 07th, 2020.

BPFH Trading at 43.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +55.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPFH rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. saw 48.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPFH starting from MacDonald W. Timothy, who sale 10,586 shares at the price of $10.81 back on Jan 05. After this action, MacDonald W. Timothy now owns 94,705 shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $114,394 using the latest closing price.

LARSON GLORIA C, the Director of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that LARSON GLORIA C is holding 39,224 shares at $30,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +19.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.47. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH), the company’s capital structure generated 75.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.86. Total debt to assets is 7.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.