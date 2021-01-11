Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) went up by 15.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $227.58. The company’s stock price has collected 11.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Baidu Announces Plan to Establish an Intelligent EV Company and Form Strategic Partnership with Geely

Is It Worth Investing in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ :BIDU) Right Now?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIDU is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 26 analysts out of 38 who provided ratings for Baidu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1258.52, which is -$49.5 below the current price. BIDU currently public float of 266.87M and currently shorts hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIDU was 6.11M shares.

BIDU’s Market Performance

BIDU stocks went up by 11.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 65.70% and a quarterly performance of 89.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.87% for Baidu Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.52% for BIDU stocks with a simple moving average of 88.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIDU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BIDU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIDU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $190 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIDU reach a price target of $170, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for BIDU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2020.

BIDU Trading at 49.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +58.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU rose by +11.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.84. In addition, Baidu Inc. saw 11.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.87 for the present operating margin

+41.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baidu Inc. stands at +1.84. The total capital return value is set at 2.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.89. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Baidu Inc. (BIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 47.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.40. Total debt to assets is 26.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.