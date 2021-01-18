Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) went down by -7.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.19. The company’s stock price has collected -6.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/08/21 that Badger Meter Broadens Water Quality Offering With Acquisition of Analytical Technology, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE :BMI) Right Now?

Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BMI is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Badger Meter Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.67, which is -$23.42 below the current price. BMI currently public float of 28.83M and currently shorts hold a 5.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMI was 167.26K shares.

BMI’s Market Performance

BMI stocks went down by -6.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.61% and a quarterly performance of 37.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for Badger Meter Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.41% for BMI stocks with a simple moving average of 42.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMI stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for BMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BMI in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $71 based on the research report published on June 30th of the previous year 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMI reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for BMI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 08th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Sell” to BMI, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 02nd of the previous year.

BMI Trading at 13.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMI fell by -6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.59. In addition, Badger Meter Inc. saw 4.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMI starting from Begale Fred J, who sale 2,416 shares at the price of $75.76 back on Oct 20. After this action, Begale Fred J now owns 2,750 shares of Badger Meter Inc., valued at $183,036 using the latest closing price.

Stoll Kimberly K, the VP-Sales & Marketing of Badger Meter Inc., sale 2,308 shares at $61.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Stoll Kimberly K is holding 6,546 shares at $140,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.64 for the present operating margin

+38.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Badger Meter Inc. stands at +11.11. The total capital return value is set at 18.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.67. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Badger Meter Inc. (BMI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.37. Total debt to assets is 3.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.