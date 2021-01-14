Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) went up by 3.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.62. The company’s stock price has collected 3.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Atlas Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Corp. (NYSE :ATCO) Right Now?

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATCO is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Atlas Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.92, which is -$0.18 below the current price. ATCO currently public float of 184.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATCO was 681.18K shares.

ATCO’s Market Performance

ATCO stocks went up by 3.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.44% and a quarterly performance of 19.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Atlas Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.08% for ATCO stocks with a simple moving average of 33.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATCO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ATCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATCO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATCO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ATCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 19th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Underperform” to ATCO, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 06th of the previous year.

ATCO Trading at 6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATCO rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.70. In addition, Atlas Corp. saw 3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATCO

Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.50 for asset returns.